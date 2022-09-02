Strange Lights Spotted In Texas Sky Has Residents Wondering About UFOs

Some Texas residents are convinced they saw a UFO in the night sky on Thursday (September 1).

Video submitted to FOX 7 Austin shows mysterious lights floating in the Round Rock sky. The light formation appears to be five green dots in a pentagon formation.

"Oh my goodness. What on earth?! What did I just freakin' see, dude?! What was that?!" a man is heard saying in a video.

While some residents are speculating about the possibility of just having witnessed a UFO, others have a more practical answer.

Drones.

FOX 7 reported it's not the first time the Austin area has been privy to drones floating around. There was a recent marketing campaign for SXSW that featured drones promoting TV show "Halo."

At the time of publication, it's unclear what exactly these mysterious lights are. But you can see the footage below for yourself: