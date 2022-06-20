Mysterious Spiral Lights Up The Night Sky, Leaving People Puzzled
By Dani Medina
June 20, 2022
A strange blue spiral lit up the night sky on Sunday (June 19) that left residents of New Zealand absolutely baffled.
The swirl was fist seen over Nelson, a city on the South Island of New Zealand, and apparently moved south to Stewart Island by 7:30 p.m., according to the Daily Mail.
Aliens? A UFO? What could it be?
Unfortunately, it's nothing of the extraterrestrial sort. But fortunately, we do have an answer. It was one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets.
One of the SpaceX rockets launched on Sunday morning is to blame for this mysterious spiral in the sky, according to the Daily Mail. "As the rocket released its payload it spun and vented fuel, which caused a vapour trail that reflected sunlight. The illuminated plume of the rocket created the visible blue swirl," the outlet reported.
The spiral was most likely caused by a "fuel dump" or "exhaust plume" from the rocket.
New Zealand star gazer Alasdair Burns told a local news outlet about the strange scene that unfolded in the night sky. "It was absolutely bizarre. It was like a massive spiral. And it very, very slowly, serenely moving north across the night sky and then just sort of dissipating as it went," he told Stuff.
Taken in Queenstown NZ about 30 minute's ago. Any ideas what it is? Some speculating it's got something to do with SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/lvA2amDzGM— Clare Rehill 🟥🌸 🇮🇪 (@ClareRehill) June 19, 2022
@Alasdair_Burns saw this beautiful rocket exhaust spiral in the sky over Stewart Island this evening #space #SpaceX #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/Gv2XpcK3Ii— Alasdair Burns (@burns_alasdair) June 19, 2022
What the heck was this, it started out small and the star object in the middle moved across the sky and the spiral ended up being like the whole sky pic.twitter.com/ZNPZwNMtaV— Justin Collins (@CleverCoulcher) June 19, 2022