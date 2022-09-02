This Is The Sinister True Story Behind Netflix's 'Devil In Ohio'

Many Ohioans are aware Netflix's new limited series Devil In Ohio comes out today (September 2), but did you know the series it actually based on a true story?

The series, which stars Emily Deschanel and Sam Jaeger, tells the story of psychiatrist in a small Ohio town who takes in a teenaged cult escapee. She thought her generosity would help make the young girl better, however, she couldn't have been more wrong. While the story itself is fictional, the writer, Daria Polatin says it was based off of a true crime case in Ohio.

So, what's Devil In Ohio based on? Here's what the Tab had to say:

Jeffrey Lundgren was a cult leader based in and around Ohio in the 1980s. At first, he ran the Reorganised Church of Latter-Day Saints (RLDS). After he was excommunicated in 1988, he formed a smaller cult from other members of the RLDS, moving most of his loyal followers into his family home. The five people who refused to move in, however, were accused by Lundgren of committing a sin. This was Dennis Avery and his family. When Dennis decided he didn’t want to give Lundgren any of his money, like the other followers had, this upset the leader further. He started telling his followers that if they wanted to get to heaven, they had to sacrifice a family of five – and they chose the Averys. Each member of the family was shot and killed by the cult – and Lundgren was sentenced to death for his crimes in 1990.

Check out the trailer for Devil In Ohio below.