This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant

The United States is full of Chinese restaurants, from busy buffets and street food stops to fine-dining establishments. It seems every town and city has its own dedicated spot for this cuisine, and it's perfect when you're craving specific dishes. Favorites like Dumplings, dim sum, wonton soup, and even simple fried rice rarely disappoint.

For those looking for exciting Chinese restaurants, look no further than Cheapism. The website found the best Chinese restaurant in every state, including Washington.

Tai Tung was named the No. 1 Chinese restaurant in the Evergreen State! Here's why writers picked this spot:

"Few Chinese restaurants in the U.S. boast a history and lineage comparable to Tai Tung in Seattle. Tai Tung has more than three-quarters of a century of family history, dating back to the grandfather of the current owners who opened for business in 1935. Neither the service nor the food needs introduction to anyone in the Seattle area. When Bruce Lee, a frequent customer, came here, he always ordered the same thing: beef in oyster sauce."

Tai Tung is located at 655 S King St. in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out Cheapism's full list of stellar Chinese restaurants.