This Is Wisconsin's Best Pumpkin Patch

It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their home for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with their family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations offer a hayride, petting zoo, corn-maze, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best pumpkin patch in all of Wisconsin can be found in Waterford at the Bear Den Zoo and Petting Farm.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best pumpkin patch in the entire state:

"Bear Den Zoo and Petting Farm in Waterford, Wisconsin has an amazing u-pick pumpkin field but what sets them apart is their furry residents including lynx, ring-tailed lemur, alpacas, gray wolves, black bear, and a red fox! They also have a petting zoo with traditional farm animals. It’s the best zoo you’ll find at a pumpkin patch and a great place to teach kids about animal conservation and preservation."