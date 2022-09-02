Unique California Listing Features Its Own Auditorium

A unique Calabasas home that has its own auditorium has just been added to the local housing market. According to Zillow, the house encompasses a total of 11,000 square feet, and the possibilities for building are endless. The house, located at 5077 Schumacher Road, has only been listed on Zillow for 6 days and is being sold for $3,999,000. It features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and is located near a handful of highly rated schools. Zillow mentioned that some of the windows are made from handblown Italian glass and a few 19th Century France antiques are included in the asking price.

Here is what Zillow had to say about the large listing:

"Calabasas Estate with over 2 acres of land, located in the gated community of Hidden Hills West Estates. Main construction on the home was completed in 2005, and there is room to build a guest home, a pool or tennis court. Tucked into the hillside, this home spans three floors: over 11,000 square feet of living space. Its design is bright, clean, and modern featuring hand blown Murano Italian glass and antiques from 19th Century France. The home opens to an expansive near-270 degree wraparound view. All rooms feature stunning views. Gated community for safety and close to The Commons of calabasas and 101."