Damaged California Mobile Home Dumped In Middle Of Street

By Logan DeLoye

September 2, 2022

Photo: Hemet Police Department Facebook

A damaged mobile home took to the streets on Wednesday morning and was discarded by its owner who quickly fled the scene. According to KTLA, it was dumped in the middle of a street in Hemet located just Southeast of Los Angeles. The mobile home was already damaged before being transported. The abandoned mobile home greatly disrupted traffic and police were called to the scene.

KTLA mentioned that the mobile home was found abandoned on the Westbound lanes of Stetson Avenue. The trailer that was pulling the damaged mobile home, along with a Toyota pickup truck, was discarded in the middle of the road. When police arrived they searched for both drivers, but the drivers were nowhere to be found. Police suspected that the drivers discarded the mobile home on purpose due to damages that were previously sustained.

Officials had to take apart the mobile home to get it off of the road and allow cars to continue to travel. The suspects who abandoned the mobile home in the middle of the street remain missing. KTLA noted that once found, the driver of the truck and trailer will be charged thousands of dollars to recover damage that was paid for by the city.

