Watch Selena Gomez Get Schooled By Gordon Ramsay On 'Selena + Chef'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 2, 2022
A clip of Selena Gomez cooking with Gordon Ramsay is going viral on Twitter. The clip was taken from the fourth season of her cooking show Selena + Chef on HBO Max. The British celebrity chef is known for his short temper on Hell's Kitchen and although he may be a guest on her show, he's not letting Selena off the hook.
"Let's go, you're late, please," he tells her as they get ready to make steaks. The visibly flustered Selena goes to put the meat on the pan when Ramsay exclaims, "That's the wrong f---ing pan!” For the entirety of the clip, Selena scrambles around the kitchen as Ramsay shouts orders at her.
selena gomez and gordon ramsay i'm in tears 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/jdNLp1H8bl— emrah 🧣 (@skinnysel) August 31, 2022
The fourth season of Selena + Chef premiered on HBO Max last month and beyond Ramsay, Selena learns to cook with other greats like Kristen Kish, Rachael Ray, and Nick DiGiovanni. So far, this season has been full of hilarious moments like the one above and a moment in an earlier episode in which Selena tries caviar for the first time.
Extremely hesitant, Selena eventually tries it but can't keep it down and starts gagging. She runs straight to the sink to drink water from the faucet. "Not a caviar fan?" guest chef Adrienne Cheatham asks. "No," Selena replies, her lips still puckered from the taste. She does admit that "other people might be."