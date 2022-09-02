Watch Selena Gomez Get Schooled By Gordon Ramsay On 'Selena + Chef'

A clip of Selena Gomez cooking with Gordon Ramsay is going viral on Twitter. The clip was taken from the fourth season of her cooking show Selena + Chef on HBO Max. The British celebrity chef is known for his short temper on Hell's Kitchen and although he may be a guest on her show, he's not letting Selena off the hook.

"Let's go, you're late, please," he tells her as they get ready to make steaks. The visibly flustered Selena goes to put the meat on the pan when Ramsay exclaims, "That's the wrong f---ing pan!” For the entirety of the clip, Selena scrambles around the kitchen as Ramsay shouts orders at her.