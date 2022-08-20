Selena Gomez is once again proving that she's the best big sister!

The now-30-year-old songstress and entrepreneur just posted an adorable throwback video of her and her 9-year-old half-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, who is the daughter of Selena's mom Mandy Teefey. The two were at at Olivia Rodrigo's "SOUR Tour." The video shows Selena, wearing a purple "SOUR Tour" bucket hat, holding Gracie in her arms as they both sing along to "drivers license," followed by a sweet hug.

Fans were swooning over the endearing video, which received over 710,000 likes and nearly 3 million views.

"SELENA AND HER SISTER 🥺🥺," one user commented.

"SELENA YOU WOULD BE THE BEST MOM OMG," said another.

"Definitely core memory that will be with her forever," another user said.