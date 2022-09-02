West Nile Virus Detected In Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced today (September 2) two animals have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to CBS 58 News.

Officials have announced a bird from Milwaukee County as well as a horse from Trempealeau County are the first reported infections in Wisconsin. This confirms that there are mosquitos infected with the virus in the sate that can transmit it to people and other animals. However, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported yet in 2022.

"These cases are a reminder of the importance of taking precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry, which poses a risk to all Wisconsinites, especially to those who have weakened immune systems," State Health Officer Paula Tran said. “By wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed, we can help protect ourselves and our neighbors.”

West Nile Virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The virus is not spread from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person. Additionally, most people who are infected do not get sick, and those who do fall ill usually experience mild symptoms, according to the health department.