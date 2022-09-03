Cardi B Clarifies That She 'Wasn't Emo' After Sharing High School Photos

By Yashira C.

September 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B made sure to clarify that she "wasn't emo" after posting throwback photos from her high school years earlier this week.

The "Up" rapper posted the series of photos on Twitter where she was seen donning a bunch of face piercings and side bangs. "Ghetto teenager……fun fact -The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes 👍🏽," she wrote. Fans quickly took to the comments to poke fun at Cardi by jokingly calling her "emo" and writing the lyrics to popular emo songs. "Idky the last pic got me screaming 💀 Emo Cardi was deep in that sh-t," commented one fan.

Cardi replied: "I wasn’t EMO ….I was pierced cause Piercings was a big thing in the Bronx specially since this was the side lip piercing era …However they were a lot of emo kids in my school I will have history convos wit them while they give me free cigarettes." Though the rapper insists she wasn't emo, earlier this year she revealed that she's a My Chemical Romance fan. "They don’t make music like this anymore," she wrote alongside a clip of MCR's "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" music video.

See the photos and the interaction below:

