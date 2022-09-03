Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock Throw Shade At 'Ugly' Will Smith For Oscars Slap

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock wasted no time throwing shade at Will Smith for the infamous Oscars slap.

While on tour in the United Kingdom, Chapelle said the former family-friendly star "ripped his mask off" when he marched across the Academy Awards stage earlier this year to slap Chris Rock in the face after a joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith, according to The Wrap. "Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us," Chappelle said Thursday (September 1) night at the M&S Arena in Liverpool.

"Whatever the consequences are ... I hope he doesn't out his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men," he added.

Chappelle asked Rock, "Did that s--- hurt?" He replied, "God damn right ... the motherf----- hit me over a bulls--- joke, the nicest joke I ever told."

Smith has since apologized for the incident. He posted a 5-minute long video on social media where he answered some questions about it, and also directly apologized to Chris, who is "not ready to talk."

As you'll recall, Chappelle recently went through a similar situation of his own. While on stage in Los Angeles in May, the comedian was attacked by a man who stormed the stage to tackle him. It was later revealed the attacker said he was inspired by Smith's actions at the Oscars. "That's not right what (Rock) said about his wife, calling her GI Jane. I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect," Isaiah Lee said.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum has since made a return to filming. He was spotted on set for the first time since the incident in March. He's reportedly filming a National Geographic/Disney+ series titled Welcome to Earth.