Will Smith's Ex-Wife Weighs In On Oscars Slap: 'I Stand In Support'

Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino is speaking out about the infamous Oscars slap.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star told The Daily Mail that she hopes people can forgive him for his actions in March. As you'll recall, Smith marched across the Academy Awards stage and slapped Chris Rock, who had just made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I hope people allow him to be human. I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms," Zampino said. "You cannot heal without forgiveness."

Zampino, who was married to Smith from 1992 to 1995, also asked fans to remember Will's stellar "track record" when forming opinions about the slap. "I hope with him — he's been in the business since 16 with Fresh Prince Of Bel Air. He gives so generously, he puts love into everything he does, he's so gracious so kind, he has heart connection to his fans," she said.

Smith has since apologized for the incident. He posted a 5-minute long video on social media where he answered some questions about it, and also directly apologized to Chris, who is "not ready to talk."

Zampino, who shares 29-year-old son Trey Smith with her ex-husband, isn't the latest in the Smith circle to speak out about the slap. Daughter Willow Smith opened up about the situation for the first time. She said the slap didn't "rock" her.

Sheree's statement comes days after Will and Jada made their first public appearance since the incident.