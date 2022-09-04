Dua Lipa Dazzles In Glittery Bikini In New Photoshoot
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 4, 2022
Dua Lipa has posted a stunning new photoshoot on Instagram. On Sunday, September 4th, the pop star shared 6 different photos of herself posing in a green, sparkly bikini top and skirt with a matching choker made from the same material. To complete the look, Dua paired it with pointy, green stilettos.
For the caption, the singer simply wrote, "September" along with the green beetle emoji. Her adoring fans took to the comment section to sing praises of the singer. "You look amazing in that green," wrote one fan. "This outfit," wrote another along with several heart-eye emojis. One fan loved the outfit so much they simply wrote, "*faints*."
Last month, Dua celebrated her 27th birthday on August 22nd in another eye-catching bikini outfit. The singer also gave fans a look at what she wore to a birthday dinner with friends, writing that she "pulled this dress out of my vault" for the occasion. The floor-length gown includes a spiky design of black, pink and purple, with a unique halter neckline. She topped off her look with silver rings, black boots, and long flowing hair.
Also in August, Dua was awarded with the title of honorary ambassador of Kosovo, a major accomplishment she celebrated on Instagram. "It's an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you."