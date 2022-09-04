Man Charged With Kidnapping In Case Of Missing Jogger

A man has been charged in relation to the search for a jogger who went missing near the University of Memphis campus on Friday (September 2).

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with "especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence" in relation to the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, 34, who "has not been located at this time," the Memphis Police Department announced in a statement obtained by NBC News Sunday (September 4) morning.

Fletcher, a mother of two, was reported missing early Friday morning and police confirmed that the investigation remains "active and ongoing."

Police had confirmed that Fletcher's personal items were recovered in a statement shared prior to Sunday's update.

Fletcher was reportedly last seen at 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Central Avenue when she was forced into a dark colored GMC Terrain traveling in an unknown direction.

Police found Fletcher's shattered cell phone and a water bottle on the street in the area where she was abducted, the Daily Beast reports.