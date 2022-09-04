'Several' Students Among Victims Of Shooting Near Norfolk State Campus

Seven people, including several Norfolk State University students, were injured during a shooting near the school's campus early Sunday (September 4) morning, NBC News reports.

The Norfolk Police Department confirmed two of the seven victims were reported to have life-threatening injuries in a tweet.

Police received a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue at around 12:00 a.m.

All seven victims were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the incident.

Norfolk State University issued a statement on its Twitter account confirming that "several" students were victims of the shooting.

"Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd," the school wrote. "NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services."