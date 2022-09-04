'Several' Students Among Victims Of Shooting Near Norfolk State Campus

By Jason Hall

September 4, 2022

Photo: Google Earth

Seven people, including several Norfolk State University students, were injured during a shooting near the school's campus early Sunday (September 4) morning, NBC News reports.

The Norfolk Police Department confirmed two of the seven victims were reported to have life-threatening injuries in a tweet.

Police received a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue at around 12:00 a.m.

All seven victims were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the incident.

Norfolk State University issued a statement on its Twitter account confirming that "several" students were victims of the shooting.

"Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd," the school wrote. "NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services."

Norfolk State encouraged students "to remain vigilant of their surroundings" in a separate tweet shared addressing the incident.

"Our culture of care mandates we pull together in challenging times," the school wrote. "Counseling and support services are available today from 12‒3 p.m. in the Student Center, Room 312. No appointment is needed."

NBC News said it didn't immediately receive a response from Norfolk Police when requested for comment.

