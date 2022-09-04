The Weeknd Loses His Voice Mid-Concert: 'This Is Killing Me'

The Weeknd had to abruptly end his last sold-out show in Los Angeles on Saturday night (September 3rd) when he lost his voice onstage. According to TMZ, SoFi Stadium was packed with 70,000 fans when his band started playing his hit, "Can't Feel My Face," but The Weeknd wasn't on stage.

The singer apparently blew out his vocal cords during a previous song and he was backstage figuring out what to do. After the song ended, he came out onstage and told the crowd he had no choice but to end the show because he couldn't sing. "It's killing me," he started, fighting back tears. "I can't give you the concert I want to give you."