The Weeknd Loses His Voice Mid-Concert: 'This Is Killing Me'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 4, 2022
The Weeknd had to abruptly end his last sold-out show in Los Angeles on Saturday night (September 3rd) when he lost his voice onstage. According to TMZ, SoFi Stadium was packed with 70,000 fans when his band started playing his hit, "Can't Feel My Face," but The Weeknd wasn't on stage.
The singer apparently blew out his vocal cords during a previous song and he was backstage figuring out what to do. After the song ended, he came out onstage and told the crowd he had no choice but to end the show because he couldn't sing. "It's killing me," he started, fighting back tears. "I can't give you the concert I want to give you."
The Weeknd had to cancel his second LA concert because he began to lose his voice. pic.twitter.com/cW484YkZXz— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2022
He also explained he blew out his voice while yelling during the previous song. The Weeknd continued to profusely apologize to the disappointed crowd and promised everyone would get their money back. He also added a rescheduled show would happen soon. By the end of his speech, the crowd was clearly on his side.
Once he left the venue, The Weeknd took to social media to share an update with fans. "My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."
