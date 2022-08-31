How To Have An Experience To Die For With The Weeknd

After the show, as part of the grand prize, the lucky winner and their guest will be able to choose to fly to either Hollywood, Calif. or Orlando, FL. to experience 'The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare' inside Halloween Horror Nights at either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando. The winner will receive 2-day park tickets, 1-night Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass and stay two nights at a hotel nearby with ground transportation to and from the airport.



The Weeknd and Universal Parks & Resorts announced their innovative collaboration last month. The 'After Hours' haunted house will feature all kinds of ghoulish figures including a face-carving slasher, bandaged maniacs, "a grotesque mannequin masquerade" and plenty more. Other notable haunted houses on the roster include "The Horrors of Blumhouse," "Halloween" and "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide."



"I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life," Tesfaye said about the haunted house. "I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”



For all the details about your chance to meet The Weeknd, visit iHeart.com and enter for your chance to win from September 1 to September 11.