Britney Spears Calls Out Son Jayden In Lengthy Audio Message

Britney Spears shared an audio message to Instagram on Monday (Sept. 5) calling out her son Jayden James. The singer accused Jayden of "undermining" her like the rest of her family after his comments in his recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, via Page Six.

“Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘Hope she gets better, I will pray for her’ … Pray for what?” the "Toxic" singer began her voice message. She added, “I keep working so I can pay off [my mother Lynne Spears’] legal fees and her house,” later suggesting that her sons' “hateful” comments are due to them being afraid of her financial obligations ending when they both turn 18 soon. Jayden and Sean Preston are turning 16 and 17 later this month.

“Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month?” she asked. “Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?” Later in the message, she described her sons ignoring her on their visits and always leaving 2 hours early. On Friday (Sept. 2), Britney shared a post saying that she's "not sorry" for her social media activity amid the family drama.

Listen to the full audio message below: