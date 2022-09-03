Britney Spears 'Not Sorry' For Social Media Posts Amid Family Drama

Britney Spears took to social media this weekend to defend her social media activity, despite pushback from her two sons.

Spears' relationship with her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, has been making headlines as of late. The two boys missed Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari in June, saying they "just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms." Now, a source is telling TMZ social media is to blame for the strain on Britney's relationship with her sons.

Sean and Jayden "aren't ready to go see their mom after she blasted their conduct as 'hateful' in an Instagram post last month," the source said. This worsened Britney's already strained relationship with her sons.

An attorney for ex-husband Kevin Federline tells TMZ, "While I will not comment on whether there were or were not regular custodial exchanges, one must consider that the comments about the boys such as those that were recently published hardly create a pro custodial environment. This is something that the parties involved will have to work out over time."

The "Gimme More" singer opened up on Instagram at the time, sending "all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!! My love for my children has no boundaries."

Britney most recently took to Instagram on Friday (September 2) to defend her online activity. After gushing over her recently released collab with Elton John, she mentioned the family drama:

"I posted something of (my son), but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven’t been able to post my loving family… either way I’m so sorry children I continue to do social media … I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention … I’m sorry for the way you feel … but guess what ???? I’ve got news for you … I’m a child of God as well we all are in God’s eyes … so NOPE I’m not sorry … I’ve learned to say SO !!!"