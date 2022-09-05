Watch YUNGBLUD Cover Black Sabbath, The 1975 & Kanye West In Epic Medley

By Katrina Nattress

September 6, 2022

Yungblud In Concert - New York, NY
Photo: Getty Images North America

YUNGBLUD visited the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge for the third time, and performed possibly his most epic (definitely most surprising) covers medley yet. The UK rocker was able to seamlessly mash up Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," Kanye West's "POWER" and The 1975's "Part Of The Band."

While the choice of songs may seem out of left field, YUNGBLUD showed his love for Ozzy Osbourne by having him make a cameo in his video for "The Funeral."

“People think [Ozzy] is kind of… gone, but he’s not,” he said at the time. “He’s so intelligent and so f**king beautiful. People are scared of him until they hear him speak. He said that he saw a lot of himself in me. He said, ‘Never apologise for anything. They will understand you later. Time always tells.’”

He also treated fans to a stripped down rendition of his anthem "Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today" off his just-released self-titled album. Watch both performances below.

YUNGBLUD is celebrating the release of his third album with an ambitious night of music. On Thursday (September 8) he plans to "occupy" the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles and play three shows at three different venues — all in one night.

YUNGBLUD
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.