4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.

When it comes to retirement, one of the key considerations is where you're going to spend the rest of your life. Retirees have to think about the weather, recreation, safety, available health care, affordability, and other factors for their future homes.

That's where WalletHub comes in. The financial website found the best places to retire in the United States:

"To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."

Four Florida destinations landed in the top 10 and Orlando was the highest-ranking Florida city. Coming in the No. 2 spot, the home of Disney World and Universal Studios Resort got its highest marks in "Activities."

Miami ranked at No. 4 followed by Fort Lauderdale (No. 5) and Tampa (No. 9). Fort Lauderdale and Tampa in particular got kudos for having plenty of fishing facilities.

Here are the Top 10 cities to retire in the country:

Charleston, South Carolina Orlando, Florida Cincinnati, Ohio Miami, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida San Francisco, California Scottsdale, Arizona Wilmington, Delaware Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah

Check out WalletHub's full report.