Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
By Zuri Anderson
September 6, 2022
Another longtime Seattle restaurant closed its doors permanently. Wayward Vegan Café, an all-day vegan breakfast joint in University District, served its last customers on August 30 after nearly two decades of business, per Secret Seattle.
The restaurant's comfort food attracted both vegans and non-vegans alike for some delicious meals, from plant-based omelets and hashes to fluffy pancakes and delicious "chicken" sandwiches.
"What began in a tiny neighborhood house nearly 14 years ago, has grown into something so big and beautiful it's almost too magnificent to quantify. But like all good things, sometimes you have to let them go to see what else is out there, and the time has come for us to do just that," the owners wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "We'll forever be grateful for the years of support, love and encouragement. We've made lifelong friends and we wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world."
According to The Stranger, the restaurant suffered many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced hours and supply chain issues. On top of that, the owners, as expressed in the Instagram post, are ready to close that chapter in their life.
“If we continue signing the leases and the extensions, we’ll be in our fifties," Tami Blanchette, one of the restaurant’s four co-owners, told reporters. I think now’s the time to take the train off the track for us, to see what else is out in the world."
This may not be the end of Wayward, however. The cafe's owners say it's up for sale and encourages anybody willing to buy the business to reach out to them.