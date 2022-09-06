Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'

Another longtime Seattle restaurant closed its doors permanently. Wayward Vegan Café, an all-day vegan breakfast joint in University District, served its last customers on August 30 after nearly two decades of business, per Secret Seattle.

The restaurant's comfort food attracted both vegans and non-vegans alike for some delicious meals, from plant-based omelets and hashes to fluffy pancakes and delicious "chicken" sandwiches.

"What began in a tiny neighborhood house nearly 14 years ago, has grown into something so big and beautiful it's almost too magnificent to quantify. But like all good things, sometimes you have to let them go to see what else is out there, and the time has come for us to do just that," the owners wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "We'll forever be grateful for the years of support, love and encouragement. We've made lifelong friends and we wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world."