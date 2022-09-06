Arizonans Being Warned After Two Separate Javelina Attacks Cause Injuries

Two people were hurt after a javelina attacked them last weekend. KVOA reported that one of the attacks was on an 11-year-old.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the 11-year-old was walking a dog with her mother when they were attacked by at least six javelina. The child is now undergoing treatment for rabies after being bitten at least seven times.

Public Information Officer with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Mark Hart, said that javelinas do not typically carry rabies but they suggest treatment for anyone bitten by a wild animal.

The other javelina attack happened on Friday when another person was walking their dog. Hart explained, "The javelina attacked the person from behind as they were about to go up the stairs to their apartment. They just didn't see them coming. Also a dog walker."

The Arizona Game and Fish Department suspects someone may have been feeding the javelina, causing them to come back to the area. Feeding them is against the law in Pima County.

According to Hart, javelina attacks happen every four to six months in Pima County and the scenario usually involved dogs. Hart said, "Coyotes are a natural enemy of javelina, so when they see a dog they think coyote and react very instinctively."