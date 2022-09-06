Body Found Identified As Kidnapped Jogger Eliza Fletcher: Police

UPDATE:

Memphis Police have confirmed that a body found in the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher has been confirmed as the missing jogger.

"The deceased victim that was located yesterday in the 1600 block of Victor has been identified as 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher," the department said in a statement shared on its Twitter account. "Additional charges for 38-year-old Cleotha Abston have been added for First Degree Murder and First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Kidnapping.

-------

Police in Memphis, Tennessee located a body amid the ongoing search for a missing jogger who was kidnapped over the weekend, NBC News reports.

Authorities confirmed that a body was found during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, but stressed that the person's identity and cause of death have not yet been confirmed and "the investigation into the abduction is ongoing."

Fletcher, 34, was reported missing early Friday morning (September 2) morning, having last been seen at 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Central Avenue when she was forced into a dark colored GMC Terrain traveling in an unknown direction.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with "especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence" in relation to the disappearance of Fletcher, the Memphis Police Department announced in a statement obtained by NBC News Sunday (September 4) morning.