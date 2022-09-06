Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name, Sex Of Her 6-Month-Old Child

Jennifer Lawrence revealed the name and sex of her firstborn child with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she welcomed earlier this year.

In the cover story for Vogue's October issue, the Oscar-winning actress confirmed that she welcomed a baby boy named Cy in February 2022. His name was inspired by painter Cy Twombly, one of Maroney's favorite artists, per E! News. In the interview, she opened up about some of her fears of motherhood and being transparent about her experiences.

"It's so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it's so different for everybody," she said. "If I say, 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, 'It wasn't amazing for me at first,' and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' So I felt so prepared to be forgiving."