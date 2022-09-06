Kanye West Hints At Taking Over Texas-Based Shoe Company Amid Adidas Drama

Is Kanye West gearing up to take over a Texas-based shoe company? His latest Instagram posts might give us some insight.

In a series of Instagram posts this past week, the "Bound 2" rapper has been throwing lots of shade at Adidas and its board with claims that they're making business decisions without Ye's permission. Kanye has taken aim at board members, including Senior Vice President Daniel Cherry III.

In a recent post, Kanye said he needs "a shoe company like how Jamie Salter bought Reebok." He continued, "Or I'll take over some shoe factories ... What shoe company will give me control? I need to be head of the board and the chief decision maker."