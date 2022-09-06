Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In a Jockstrap On New Magazine Cover

The last time we saw Kim blonde was for her controversial appearance at the 2022 Met Gala where she wore Marilyn Monroe's Happy Birthday Mr. President dress. Later on in the interview, she also talked about another iconic red carpet in 2021 where she covered the entirety of her face and body in a black Balenciaga hate couture gown.

"That was a scary moment for me. I was like, “I don’t get it. Why am I covering my face for the Met?” And then I was talked into it, and was like, “It’s a costume ball. You have to go with the full vision, and the full vision was to be covered from head to toe and still be recognizable as a silhouette of myself.” So, there was a lot behind it, and the one thing I love is trusting my team. I’ve gotten really good at that. It takes off so much pressure."