Kim Kardashian Shares Sultry 'Gym Time' Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 14, 2022
Kim Kardashian is giving fans a look at how she spends her time in the gym, sort of. Over the weekend, the reality tv star took to Instagram to share a video of her wearing a beige-colored bikini complete with thigh-high high-heeled camouflaged boots. She poses around the dark gym with a single flashlight the only source of light in the footage as Ciara's cover of "Paint It, Black" by the Rolling Stones plays over the video. Kardashian accompanied the video with the simple caption, "gym time." Ciara herself commented on the video that features her song, writing "Well alright then," along with the flexing emoji and the rock on hand gesture emoji.
Her sister Khloe Kardashian also took to the comments to jokingly write, "I wore this to the gym this morning." Kim's video also got a heart eyes emoji from longtime friend Paris Hilton. Kim's new video comes after she kicked off the weekend with a tour of her massive SKKN BY KIM headquarters.
"You’ve been asking for this video for a long time and I am so excited to finally be able to share with you where my team and I work from," she wrote in the video's caption on YouTube. The reality tv star and businesswoman acted as the tour guide throughout the massive and wide open space. "I think it's like 40,000 square feet," she said while showing off the office's amphitheater room.