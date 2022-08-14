Kim Kardashian Shares Sultry 'Gym Time' Video

Her sister Khloe Kardashian also took to the comments to jokingly write, "I wore this to the gym this morning." Kim's video also got a heart eyes emoji from longtime friend Paris Hilton. Kim's new video comes after she kicked off the weekend with a tour of her massive SKKN BY KIM headquarters.

"You’ve been asking for this video for a long time and I am so excited to finally be able to share with you where my team and I work from," she wrote in the video's caption on YouTube. The reality tv star and businesswoman acted as the tour guide throughout the massive and wide open space. "I think it's like 40,000 square feet," she said while showing off the office's amphitheater room.