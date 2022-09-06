Minnesota Woman Celebrates 91st Birthday By Going Skydiving

A Minnesota woman recently celebrated her upcoming 91st birthday by going skydiving for the very first time Sunday (September 4), according to CBS News.

"Life would be pretty dull if you didn't embrace adventures," Ida Shannon said. "I like taking risks. I think I was born that way."

Shannon turns 91-years-old later this month. Her plan to go skydiving in celebration of the momentous occasion began when her friends from Heights Church in Columbia Heights asked how she was going to celebrate her 90th. She had previously impressed the congregation by going zip-lining for her 80th birthday. "Someone asked me what I was going to do next, and without even thinking about it, I said, 'Oh, I'll just go skydiving,'" Shannon told CBS.

The members of her church then stepped up to help her make the dream a reality. Unfortunately, the trip had to be delayed until closer to her 91st birthday. "I didn't really think that was ever going to happen, but then they went ahead and raised money for me to do this," she said.

Shannon's church friends also accompanied her to witness the jump on Sunday (September 4). "She's like the real Wonder Woman. She's strong and loves the people," church member Daisy May said.