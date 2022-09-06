New California Law Dramatically Raises Minimum Wage For Fast-Food Workers

By Logan DeLoye

September 6, 2022

Fast food workers working in a hamburger restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

California fast-food employees could potentially see an increase in revenue due to a new legislation that was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Labor Day. According to CNN, the "Fast Food Council" encompasses wages, working conditions, and number of hours worked per week. The bill could raise the minimum wage for these workers from $15 to $22 an hour, but there are stipulations that need to be maintained first. In order for the pay increase to take effect, the restaurant must employee 26 or more workers. Officials predict the legislation to effect 100 franchise locations throughout the country.

"Today's action gives hardworking fast-food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry," Governor Gavin Newsom shared with CNN. "I'm proud to sign this legislation on Labor Day, when we pay tribute to the workers who keep our state running as we build a stronger, more inclusive economy for all Californians."

The International Franchise Association as well as United States President of McDonalds Joe Erlinger have criticized the new legislation calling it "hypocritical" and detailing its negative effect on America's franchise business model.

Despite criticism from large groups, CNN mentioned that One Fair Wage, National Employment Law Project, and Economic Policy Institute are all for the new legislation.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.