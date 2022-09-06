Texas Man Caught On Camera Sniffing Customer's Butt At Pet Store

A man was caught on camera sniffing the butt of a customer in the aisle of a pet store in Texas.

The man went in for a sniff at least three times, as seen in the video footage shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. The store surveillance video shows a man wearing a grey hoodie pretending to eye something on a shelf before walking over to a woman pushing a shopping cart. He bends over to get closer to her behind — and repeats the process two more times as the woman makes her way down the aisle. He even squats low to get a better angle.

The woman and her friend make their way out of the aisle, apparently not noticing what was happening behind them. The man then exits the aisle from the other direction.

It's unclear where this pet store was located or what happened to the man after the incident.

Commenters were absolutely dumbfounded at the video. "My kids would have farted in his face," one user said. "😂😂😂I don’t even know what to say …." said another. "Everyday I see another reason to not go outside 🤮," another user said.

You can watch the video for yourself below: