Texas Mom Intentionally Hits Officer With Car Because She Was Late For Work

A mom intentionally struck an officer with her car while dropping her child off at school.

Susan Rodriguez ran into Zavala County Sheriff's Office deputy Michael Hernandez shortly before 8 a.m. on August 30, according to KSAT. While off-duty, Hernandez was directing traffic at IDEA Walzem in San Antonio on the morning of the incident. The 32-year-old woman was reportedly disregarding traffic safety and disrupting the flow of traffic at the school.

The deputy approached Rodriguez in her car and told her she wasn't allowed to drive down the road she was on due to heavy foot-traffic near the school. She was ordered to get back into the drop-off line, to which Rodriguez responded, "I don't have time for this, I am late for work," according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The woman then allegedly turned her car toward Hernandez, accelerated and struck him. She was then seen by witnesses driving to the back of the school's campus to drop her child off. Body-cam footage revealed the woman admitting to striking the officer before driving away. Hernandez went after Rodriguez and detained her. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident and she was cited for disregarding traffic laws. Two days later, an arrest warrant was issued after the body-cam footage was reviewed.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of failure to stop and render aid and aggravated assault against a public servant.