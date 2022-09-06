The Soon-To-Be Tallest Building In Texas Now Has A Name, Opening Date

A 74-story building coming to the Austin skyline will also be regarded as the tallest building in the state.

Construction has begun on the new downtown Austin skyscraper — and new details have finally been revealed about the project, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The mixed-use building is planned to be 1,022 feet tall and will be located at 98 Red River Street, overlooking Lady Bird Lake.

The new building, which has been named Waterline, is slated to open in late 2026.

Waterline will eclipse the JP Morgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston — the current tallest building in Texas, until this one is built. The former Texas Commerce Tower stands at 1,002 feet. In Austin, the tallest building is currently the Independent, a residential tower that sits at 690 feet tall.

The new project, headed by development partners Lincoln Property Company and Kairoi Residential with equity partner PSP Investments, is slated to have over 350 residential apartments, 700,000 square feet of office space and a 251-room hotel.

Lincoln Property Company Senior Vice President in Austin Seth Johnston issued the following statement about Waterline:

"Downtown Austin offers one of the most dynamic markets and skylines in the nation, and we’re excited to help drive its ongoing transformation. Waterline marks a new milestone for downtown not only because of its height but also because of the positive impact this project will have on improving connectivity, enhancing public amenities, and attracting more people to this beautiful area of downtown."

Here's more information about the Waterline project.