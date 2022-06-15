Texas is getting a brand new H-E-B! The location on South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street in Austin has begun demolition and a remodel is in the works.

Steven Greer, a construction worker in Austin who documents projects, shared a behind-the-scenes look at what the new grocery store location will look like, according to MySanAntonio. "This HEB is going to be the best/coolest grocery store in the US when it’s complete," he captioned his video on TikTok.

Greer not only showed the demolition site, but also shared renderings of what the new H-E-B will look like. According to MySanAntonio, this two-story, 145,000-square-foot location will feature an above-ground parking garage, a drive-thru pharmacy, curbside and delivery services, a True Texas BBQ, Sushiya sushi, indoor and outdoor dining and an outdoor stage for live music. A temporary H-E-B is located across the street for Texans to still get their shopping done.

Several viewers had questions for Greer, who "Visually document projects with photos, drones, videos, webcams, laser scans and create an online project page where the team can virtually visit site," he said about his job description.

Greer said demolition on this location started a week ago. He also shared his thoughts on the future of Austin in terms of all the construction. One user commented, "I miss the old Austin." Greer replied, "Me too, but I enjoy some of the improvements being made. This project will be a huge help for the community."

Another user asked, "Please tell me they are adding the drink + shop feature," to which Greer replied, "I think there will even be a patio for live music. Not your typical grocery."

This H-E-B is scheduled to reopen in 2024.

You can watch the video below: