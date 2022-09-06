This Is The Best Fall Festival In Louisiana

As summer draws to end and the anticipation of autumn brings thoughts of vivid foliage, apple picking, haunted houses and more, now is the time to plan your fall celebrations.

Taste of Home searched the country to find the best fall festival in each state, compiling a list of the must-see events around the country to celebrate the season.

According to the site, Louisiana's best fall festival is the Louisiana Pecan Festival held each year in the small town of Colfax in Grant Parish, annually celebrating the state's harvest during the first full weekend of November.

The three-day festival is returning this year from November 4-6 with live musical entertainment, fun activities, food and much more, including a parade, fireworks show, plenty of contests and even a pageant to elect a new Pecan Festival Queen. Learn more at the festival's website.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about Louisiana's best fall festival:

"Locally harvested pecans are in the spotlight during this festival, which annually crows a Pecan Queen. Even if you're not in the pecan royal family, you can still taste and buy pecans in the country store or pecan house."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to see the best fall festival in each state.