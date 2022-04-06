This Is The Best Food Festival In North Carolina

Food festivals are a great way for foodies to sample regional delicacies you may have never tried before. From food and wine festivals to food truck jamborees to festivals just for pickles, there is a festival for everyone.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food festival in each state, calling the culinary events "a great American pastime." According to the site:

"The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festival also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

So which food festival was named the best in North Carolina?

NC Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach

According to the festival's website, the NC Oyster Festival recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, bringing live entertainment, food, crafts and their signature shucking contest to the seaside town. Learn more about the NY Oyster Festival here.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about North Carolina's best food festival:

"The NC Oyster Festival highlights the best in all things oyster right at the start of oyster season each October. Visitors at the festival can compete in contests like an oyster-eating contest, shucking contest, and an oyster stew cook-off. There's no shortage of oysters at this festival as local restaurants get involved in making some tasty dishes for people to try."

Check out the full report here.