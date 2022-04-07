This Is The Best Food Festival In South Carolina

Food festivals are a great way for foodies to sample regional delicacies you may have never tried before. From food and wine festivals to food truck jamborees to festivals just for Lowcountry Cajun, there is a festival for everyone.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food festival in each state, calling the culinary events "a great American pastime." According to the site:

"The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festival also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

So which food festival was named the best in South Carolina?

Boiled Peanuts Festival in Bluffton

According to the festival's website, the annual Boiled Peanuts Festival is held in historic downtown Bluffton, about 15 minutes west of Hilton Head Island. Learn more about the festival here.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about South Carolina's best food festival:

"The quaint town of Bluffton turns into a happening festival town each September during the Boiled Peanuts Festival. The festival features live music, a boiled peanut cook-off, and all-you-can-eat boiled peanuts. But don't laugh at this festival, because boiled peanut sellers come from around the country to compete and win the title of 'Best Nuts in Town.'"

Check out the full report here.