This Is The Richest School District In Texas

By Ginny Reese

September 6, 2022

High school is one of the most important times in a person's life. It's a time when we explore interests, prepare for college or a future career, and build relationships that can last a life time. So choosing the perfect school with the right amount of resources is extremely important.

24/7 Wall St compiled a list of the richest school districts in each state. The website states, "Among the districts on this list, average annual household income ranges from $90,500 to over $450,000. In the majority of these school districts, graduation rates are 90% or higher."

According to the list, the richest school district in Texas is Friendswood Independent School District. This district is found in Galveston County. The average household income for families in this school district is $167,090 per year. The graduation rate is 97%.

A full list of the richest school districts in each state can be found on 24/7 Wall St's website.

