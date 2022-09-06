This Is Virginia's Signature Cheap Food

Pimento Cheese is being credited as Virginia's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.

The website included the cheese mix as Virginia's top choices as part of its list of every state's signature dish.

"Pimento cheese, classically a mix of shredded cheddar cheese, pimentos, mayo, and spices, is a favorite throughout the South," Cheapism.com wrote. "Spread it on crackers or slather it on two slices of bread as a sandwich. At the Home Sweet Home grilled cheese pub on West Cary, it comes as an appetizer with flatbread; in a brisket sandwich with housemade kimchi; in the River City sandwich with ham; or on the DHW Memorial Sandwich, which seems to combine the two. (It's also in the 'build your own' section, so go ahead and put it on just about anything.)"

Cheapism's full list of the signature cheap eats from every state is listed below: