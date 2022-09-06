This Is Virginia's Signature Cheap Food
By Jason Hall
September 6, 2022
Pimento Cheese is being credited as Virginia's signature cheap dish, according to Cheapism.com.
The website included the cheese mix as Virginia's top choices as part of its list of every state's signature dish.
"Pimento cheese, classically a mix of shredded cheddar cheese, pimentos, mayo, and spices, is a favorite throughout the South," Cheapism.com wrote. "Spread it on crackers or slather it on two slices of bread as a sandwich. At the Home Sweet Home grilled cheese pub on West Cary, it comes as an appetizer with flatbread; in a brisket sandwich with housemade kimchi; in the River City sandwich with ham; or on the DHW Memorial Sandwich, which seems to combine the two. (It's also in the 'build your own' section, so go ahead and put it on just about anything.)"
Cheapism's full list of the signature cheap eats from every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Fried Chicken
- Alaska- Reindeer
- Arizona- Prickly Pear
- Arkansas- Fried Pickles
- California- Tacos and Burritos
- Colorado- Doughnuts and Rocky Mountain Oysters
- Connecticut- Hot Dogs and Neapolitan Pizza
- Delaware- Scrapple
- District of Columbia- Hal-Smoke
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Peach Cobbler
- Hawaii- Kulolo and Shave Ice
- Idaho- Potatoes
- Illinois- Popcorn and Deep-Dish Pizza
- Indiana- Hoosier Pie
- Iowa- State Fair Fare
- Kansas- Burgers
- Kentucky- Hot Brown
- Louisiana- Po'Boys
- Maine- Lobster
- Maryland- Berger Cookies
- Massachusetts- Clam Chowder
- Michigan- Coney Dog
- Minnesota- Lutefisk
- Mississippi- Cheese Straws
- Missouri- Barbecue and Toasted Ravioli
- Montana- Bison
- Nebraska- Reuben Sandwich
- Nevada- Shrimp Cocktail
- New Hampshire- Cider Doughnuts
- New Jersey- Saltwater Taffy
- New Mexico- Biscochito
- New York- Pizza and Bagels
- North Carolina- Pulled Pork
- North Dakota- Chippers
- Ohio- Chili and Buckeyes
- Oklahoma- Onion Burgers and Fried Anything
- Oregon- Marionberry Pie
- Pennsylvania- Cheesesteak
- Rhode Island- Pizza Strips
- South Carolina- Shrimp and Grits
- South Dakota- Chislic
- Tennessee- Hot Chicken
- Texas- Breakfast Tacos and Pecan Pie
- Utah- Scones
- Vermont- Maple Syrup
- Virginia- Pimento Cheese
- Washington- Coffee
- West Virginia- Pepperoni Rolls
- Wisconsin- Cheese Curds
- Wyoming- Chicken Fried Steak