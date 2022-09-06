This South Carolina City Was Named The Best Place To Retire In The U.S.

Finding a place to settle down and retire in your forever home can be a big decision. Some cities may have more leisurely activities to choose from while others may be easier on your wallet.

WalletHub recently compared more than 180 cities across the country to determine which are are the best places to retire. One charming town in South Carolina even found is way to the top of the list, earning the No. 1 spot as the best place in the country to retire.

So which South Carolina city was named No. 1?

Charleston

Thanks to its abundance of activities and relative affordability compared to other cities on the list, this coastal town found its way to the top spot. It's even tied for first for the most fishing facilities per capita, perfect to enjoy a day outside reeling in a catch.

Though it was the No. 1 spot, Charleston wasn't the only South Carolina city find a place on the list. Columbia ranked No. 29 overall for the best place to retire, also due to its affordability.

These are the Top 20 cities in the U.S. to retire:

Charleston, South Carolina Orlando, Florida Cincinatti, Ohio Miami, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida San Francisco, California Scottsdale, Arizona Wilmington, Delaware Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah Casper, Wyoming Minneapolis, Minnesota Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado St. Petersburg, Florida Boise, Idaho Cape Coral, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Pembroke Pines, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across the country using four factors: affordability, activities, quality of life and health care. These factors were then evaluated across 46 relevant metrics, including adjusted cost of living, annual cost of in-home serves, recreation and senior centers per capita, music venues per capita, bingo halls per capita, elderly-friendly labor market, age-friendly community, mild weather, walk score, life expectancy and many more.

Check out WalletHub's full report here to see the best cities in the country to retire.