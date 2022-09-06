WATCH: Chicago Woman Violently Attacked, Robbed In Broad Daylight

A doorbell camera located outside of a Lakeview-area home captured a woman being attacked and robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to WGN9, the incident occurred off of North Seeley Street in broad daylight just before 3:00 p.m. Locals were surprised by the incident stating that the area is typically "quiet."

“It kind of takes a little bit of the shine off of this bubble that you sometimes feel that you live in, right?” local Bill Pollard shared with WGN9. “You know, kids play in the park, neighbors walking up and down the street and now rather than just walking around, you may have to look over your shoulder every now and then.”

It was Pollard's doorbell camera that captured the incident on video.

“Listening to the video, you could hear the woman screaming in the background and we’re trying to figure out exactly where it was,” Pollard questioned, “Was it on our block? Was it somewhere in the neighborhood?”

The video details a woman walking down the sidewalk when all of a sudden a man driving a black vehicle pulls up beside the woman. Viewers can hear the woman scream as the robbers violently push her to the ground and pull out a gun.