Chicago Women Shot While Sitting In Parked Vehicle

Two women were sitting inside of a parked car on the Northside when something very tragic occurred. According to WGN9, the women were shot and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The incident took place around 10:00 p.m on Thursday evening off of North Bell Avenue. Police mentioned that the two women were simply sitting in the car when all of a sudden, they heard multiple shots ring out.

After hearing the gun shots, the two women recalled feeling pain. No information has been released that details if the car windows were open, or if the bullets went through glass before striking them. WGN9 mentioned that a 29-year-old passenger was shot in the neck and had to be transported to a local hospital. She remains in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. The other 20-something passenger was shot directly in the face and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

There are currently no suspects in line for the crime, and the shooter is on the loose. No information regarding the victims' identities have been released. The reason for the shooting remains under investigation as police try and determine if the attack was random, or if the criminal had a connection to the victims.