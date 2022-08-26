Chicago Women Shot While Sitting In Parked Vehicle

By Logan DeLoye

August 26, 2022

Car jacker with a gun threatened driver
Photo: Getty Images

Two women were sitting inside of a parked car on the Northside when something very tragic occurred. According to WGN9, the women were shot and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The incident took place around 10:00 p.m on Thursday evening off of North Bell Avenue. Police mentioned that the two women were simply sitting in the car when all of a sudden, they heard multiple shots ring out.

After hearing the gun shots, the two women recalled feeling pain. No information has been released that details if the car windows were open, or if the bullets went through glass before striking them. WGN9 mentioned that a 29-year-old passenger was shot in the neck and had to be transported to a local hospital. She remains in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. The other 20-something passenger was shot directly in the face and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

There are currently no suspects in line for the crime, and the shooter is on the loose. No information regarding the victims' identities have been released. The reason for the shooting remains under investigation as police try and determine if the attack was random, or if the criminal had a connection to the victims.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.