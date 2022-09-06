Watch Dua Lipa Salsa On A Rooftop In Paris
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 6, 2022
Dua Lipa showed off her dancing skills at a recent outing in Paris, France. According to one of her latest Instagram posts, she was attending the launch of YSL Beauty's new Libre le perfum campaign, of which the pop star was recently announced as the face of.
After taking stunning photos showing off her sleek updo and black dress, Lipa danced the night away with the Effiel tower glittering in the distance. In one video reposted by a fan account, the hitmaker is seen impressively dancing to salsa music with French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. The two spin each other around in the middle of a dance circle. When Jacquemus pulls her close and tries to dance together, Lipa pulls away and laughs.
At the end of last month, Lipa attended Jacquemus' wedding to Marco Maestri. "Celebrating the love of these two special people in my life," she wrote in a post sharing sweet photos and videos from the wedding. "The most beautiful day, ceremony and obviously the mosttt FUN party (they just know how to do it) ~ grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness with youuuu."
Also in August, the singer celebrated her 27th birthday on the 22nd. "27 feels like heaven," she captioned her birthday post which featured photos of her in a stylish denim bikini. "thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!"