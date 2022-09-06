Watch Dua Lipa Salsa On A Rooftop In Paris

Dua Lipa showed off her dancing skills at a recent outing in Paris, France. According to one of her latest Instagram posts, she was attending the launch of YSL Beauty's new Libre le perfum campaign, of which the pop star was recently announced as the face of.

After taking stunning photos showing off her sleek updo and black dress, Lipa danced the night away with the Effiel tower glittering in the distance. In one video reposted by a fan account, the hitmaker is seen impressively dancing to salsa music with French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. The two spin each other around in the middle of a dance circle. When Jacquemus pulls her close and tries to dance together, Lipa pulls away and laughs.