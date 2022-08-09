WWE Investigation Finds Vince McMahon Paid $19.6 Million Off-The-Books

Former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon paid an additional $5 million in off-the-book personal expenses, according to an SEC filing by the company on Tuesday (August 9), totaling $19.6 million in personal expenses.

The payments, which were uncovered during the company's ongoing investigation into claims of sexual misconduct committed by McMahon, made two payments in 2007 and 2009 that should have been included in the company's consolidated financial statements.

WWE didn't specify what the payments were for.

Last month, WWE disclosed $14.6 million in previously unrecorded expenses paid by McMahon, its top shareholder, three days after his official retirement announcement.

The company also hinted that the allegations against McMahon, which have been independently overseen by its board, are also being investigated by other entities.

“The Company has also received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters,” WWE said in the SEC filing.

In July, the Wall Street Journal, which exclusively reported WWE's investigation a $3 million hush-money settlement paid by McMahon to a woman over an alleged affair, reported that the 76-year-old paid more than $12 million in hush money to four women during the past 16 years in an effort to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

McMahon officially announced his retirement in an official statement shared by the company, confirming his daughter, acting chairwoman and CEO Stephanie McMahon, and WWE President Nick Khan, would take over as co-CEOs amid his departure.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported McMahon's son-in-law, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, would be leading WWE creative, according to an email sent to WWE employees, which was later confirmed by Levesque.