American Killed In Shark Attack While Snorkeling In Bahamas: Police

An American tourist was killed in a shark attack while snorkeling with her family during their Bahamas vacation on Tuesday (September 7), the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced via ABC News.

The 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman was attacked by a bull shark during a snorkeling tour in the waters northwest of Rose Island just prior to 3:00 p.m. local time, authorities confirmed.

Tour operators and other members of the family of five attempted to rescue the woman, who died from injuries to the left side of her body after being transported by the tour boat to nearby Fort Montagu.

The Lake Erie area family arrived in the Bahamas Tuesday morning after traveling on the Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise ship, according to police.

Royal Caribbean issued a statement in response to the incident, confirming that the woman was a guest on a seven-night cruise that had left Port Canaveral on Sunday (September 4) and was on an "independent shore excursion" at the time of the shark attack.

"Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," the statement reads.

American tourist Jordan Lindsey, 21, a Loyola-Marymount University student, had previously died after a school of sharks attacked her while visiting Rose Island in June 2019.