Backstreet Boys Say Justin Timberlake Inspired One Of Their Christmas Songs

"Justin wrote a really great song and we wanted to write a happy, uplifting song that had the same feel," Carter continued. "Especially with the way the world is right now. It was like, 'Let's put some positive stuff out there,' so we wrote 'Happy Days.'" The holiday album will also feature classic songs like "White Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland," in addition to original music. The first single from the album arrived on Tuesday, September 6th, and is a cover of Wham!'s classic "Last Christmas."

"This is Backstreet in its truest form," McLean said of the album. "It's very mature and the vocals sound incredible. It's the best we've sounded as a group in years. My wife's like, 'This will be on repeat in our house.' She starts playing Christmas music in July."

A Very Backstreet Christmas will be available on October 14th.