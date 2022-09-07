Beware Of This Invasive Species 'Fully Infesting' Texas Lakes

By Dani Medina

September 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

More than 30 Texas lakes have been "fully infested" with a new invasive species spreading rapidly.

Zebra mussels are small, striped mussels that attach themselves onto other mussels, paralyzing them, according to KHOU. They also filter out the "good" algae in lakes and are dangerous to wildlife when found in groups.

If your boat comes into contact with these zebra mussels that are known to hide on boats, you're urged to clean, drain and dry it for at least a week, if possible. This is especially important when traveling from lake to lake, where it's possible to spread the invasive species to a new body of water. Spreading invasive species is illegal and punishable by fine of up to $500.

If you want to see what lakes have been "fully infested" with zebra mussels, visit the Texas Invasives website.

