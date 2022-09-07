Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Status For Week 1

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been ruled out for the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season as he continues to recover from a preseason knee injury, head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday (September 7).

Saleh confirmed veteran Joe Flacco would start in the Jets' Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens while Wilson, the No. 2 pick in 2021, wouldn't be available until the Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the earliest.

"The earliest he's going to be available is Pittsburgh," Saleh told reporters. "That's going to be the earliest and, just from everything we've gathered over the last couple of days, not going to change but, sure, I'm always going to leave that door open, I'm the eternal optimist.

"But we are going to make sure that both mind and body are 110%, make sure we do right by him and we feel like, talking to the doctors and everyone, it's going to be that Pittsburgh week."