Latest On Zach Wilson's Surgery, Status For NFL Season

Wilson was seen limping before being taken out of Friday's 24-21 win against the Eagles. The quarterback appeared to make an awkward cut and falling at the end of a 7-yard run, leading to speculation of a potential season-ending non-contact injury.

Wilson was reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks when initially diagnosed with a bone bruise, which would possibly include the Jets' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on September 11 at MetLife Stadium.

Mike White -- who made three starts and four appearances in the Wilson's absence from injury last season -- and veteran Joe Flacco -- who spent the majority of his career with the Ravens, which included a victory in Super Bowl XLVII -- are both options at quarterback should Wilson be ruled out of any regular-season games.

Wilson's injury comes days after offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was expected to be ruled out for the entire 2022 NFL season due to a knee cap fracture, which was made official after the Jets placed Becton on injured reserve Tuesday.

Becton, who was selected by the Jets at No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft but has been limited by injuries during his first two seasons, is also scheduled to undergo surgery with Dr. ElAttrache "within the week," according to Rapoport.