Latest On Zach Wilson's Surgery, Status For NFL Season
By Jason Hall
August 16, 2022
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson may still be able to start in the team's season opener, but will continue to be evaluated following successful knee surgery on Tuesday (August 16), NFL Network senior insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Wilson underwent a meniscus trim performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles after experiencing a non-contact injury during the Jets' preseason opener win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday (August 12) night.
"The recovery plan for #Jets QB Zach Wilson is complicated," Rapoport tweeted. "There is the bone bruise — which needs rest. And the meniscus, which was trimmed. Rests means off his feet. The team won’t put him on the field until he’s 100%, meaning it may not be Week 1. That said, overall good news."
The recovery plan for #Jets QB Zach Wilson is complicated. There is the bone bruise — which needs rest. And the meniscus, which was trimmed. Rests means off his feet. The team won’t put him on the field until he’s 100%, meaning it may not be Week 1. That said, overall good news— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2022
Wilson was seen limping before being taken out of Friday's 24-21 win against the Eagles. The quarterback appeared to make an awkward cut and falling at the end of a 7-yard run, leading to speculation of a potential season-ending non-contact injury.
Wilson was reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks when initially diagnosed with a bone bruise, which would possibly include the Jets' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on September 11 at MetLife Stadium.
Mike White -- who made three starts and four appearances in the Wilson's absence from injury last season -- and veteran Joe Flacco -- who spent the majority of his career with the Ravens, which included a victory in Super Bowl XLVII -- are both options at quarterback should Wilson be ruled out of any regular-season games.
Wilson's injury comes days after offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was expected to be ruled out for the entire 2022 NFL season due to a knee cap fracture, which was made official after the Jets placed Becton on injured reserve Tuesday.
Becton, who was selected by the Jets at No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft but has been limited by injuries during his first two seasons, is also scheduled to undergo surgery with Dr. ElAttrache "within the week," according to Rapoport.